Bhopal: Cong’s farmer wing to launch state-wide protests from Nov 1

Bhopal: Congress farm and farmers wing is all set to launch state-wide demonstration from November 1 to protest against the state government alleged ‘anti-farmers’ policies.

State president of the wing Dinesh Gurjer informed media persons on Friday that the Congressmen will stage dharna till November 12 at each and every block and district headquarters. A day-long fast will be organised on November 15 at Harda, he added.

The Congress workers will take up the issues of the peasants, anti- farmer policies of the government including the recently launched Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, said Gurjer. Death of farmers in firing in Mandsaur and disrobing of farmers in Tikamgarh are a few examples of the State government anti-farmer stand, said the farmer leader.

Stating that Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana was akin to Union government’s demonetisation exercise, Gurjer said that both were enforced without practical approach, the state government has raised many barriers and thus farmers will not be able to draw any benefits of the scheme.

Pointing at the lacunas in the scheme, he said that firstly the scheme is valid till December 2017, but during this period the farmers are busy in sowing and harvesting their crop. Secondly, the agriculture produce like Urad, soybean and others have been categorised on different parameters in different district and there is also restriction on their purchase. Like in Harda the Urad purchase is restricted to 1 quintal and 11 kilogram per hectare, if the farmers have produced the crop in huge quantity where will they sell it, he questioned.

Under the Bhavantar scheme, farmers will be compensated when the notified crops are sold at less than the MSP. The government will pay the difference amount between the minimum support price and the trader’s price, but it should not be more than Rs 500 per quintal.

“If the MSP of soybean is Rs 3500 per quintal and the trader is paying Rs 2200 for it, the farmer will get a total amount of Rs 2700 only and he will have still to bear Rs 800 loss,” he added.