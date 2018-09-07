Bhopal: Congress’s Bharat bandh against fuel price hike on September 10

Bhopal: The Congress has called for Bharat bandh on September 10 against fuel price rise. State media vice president Bhupendra Gupta said that party workers would stage peaceful protest at all district headquarters and stage a dharna. He said that the bandh would be held between 9am and 3pm and would include symbolic dharnas (sit in) at petrol pumps.

“Government’s carelessness has led to price rise even though rates in international markets are going down. Fuel rate rose during UPA regime too, but we contained it and provided relief to people,” he added. This is the first pan-India protest planned by the Congress against the NDA government. The Decision was taken after a meeting of top party leaders, including general secretaries, chiefs of state units and other senior functionaries.