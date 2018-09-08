Bhopal: Congressmen protest fuel price hike

Congress party staged demonstration against rising price of the petroleum products in the state and submitted a memorandum addressed to Governor, here on Friday. Congress workers led by district unit president Kailash Mishra and party women wing president Santosh Kasana staged a protest march voicing concern over the rising fuel prices.

Congressmen including PC Sharma, corporator Guddu Chouhan and others also participated in the demonstration. Mishra said that BJP leaders earlier used to decry hike in petrol price when it was sold at Rs 55, and now when the prices are skyrocketing and crossed Rs 85 in the state, they are silent.

The protest rally commenced from Roshanpura square and culminated at Raj Bhawan. Police had beefed up security and erected several barricades to prevent the Congressmen from marching to Governor House. Party workers adamant to meet Governor created huge ruckus, however the cops did not allow them to march ahead. Later the officials from Raj Bhawan reached the spot and took the memorandum addressed to the Governor.