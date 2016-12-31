Bhopal: Congress took out a candle march for demonetisation ‘martyrs’

BHOPAL: Congress district unit took out a candle march on Friday to pay tributes to people who died standing in bank queues due to demonetisation. The march was taken out from 6 no. bus stop to Shaurya Smarak of the city.

Congress district president, PC Sharma said the move of demonetisation has severely affected poor and middle class. It has upset country’s economy and consequently, marginal businessmen, workers, vendors, farmers and other people, died standing in queues in banks. Sharma demanded that those who died standing in bank queues should deserve honour as given to martyrs.