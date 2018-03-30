Bhopal: Congress to take out nayay yatra from Udaypura on April 5

Bhopal: Congress to take out Nayay Yatra (justice rally) from Udaypura on April 5 which will conclude in Bhopal on Apr 6 to give justice to PWD and law minister’s daughter-in-law who had committed suicide following family pressure, announced leader of opposition Ajay Singh in press conference, here on Thursday.

Congress party has opened front against BJP lead state government, the party will take out various rallies regarding the problems of farmers, unemployment, schedule tribe and others in coming months.

While talking to media, Ajay Singh alleged that in the state two types of law are prevailing one for the common man and one for BJP and its ministers and office bearers. “If the police are set free against political pressure, they are more capable of taking proper action in each case, but the police are working under political pressure in the state,” he claimed.

He alleged that Priti Raghuvanshi the daughter-in-law of the PWD minister Rampal Singh had committed suicide on March 16, but 11 days have passed and the Raisen police are not able to find the real cause of the suicide.

The family members of Priti are questioned like they are the culprits of the case, but the real accused are the in-laws, who had forced Priti to take the extreme step to commit suicide, but till date the police had not taken any statement from the concerned family, “I want to know who is protecting the family.

The two day Nayay Yatra will start from Udaypura from April 5 and will conclude at the Iqbal ground in Bhopal on 6. The second phase of yatra will be taken out from Chitrakoot which will represent the whole state and its problems.