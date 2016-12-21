Bhopal: Congress to protest mismanaged currency ban

BHOPAL: From the next month, the Congress will launch a state-wide stir to protest the ‘mismanagement’ in implementing the demonetisation decision of the Prime Minister Modi”, said party’s state Vice-president Ashok Singh while talking to the media here on Tuesday.

He alleged that due to the mismanagement, the livelihood of labourers, farmers and commoners had been adversely impacted and even the bankers had raised their voice against it.

State general secretary Chandrika Prasad Dwivedi added that they will urge the union government not to take a rigid stand on the issue and to provide assistance to the commoners.

Chief spokesperson KK Mishra informed that the current year being the birth centenary year of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the party will organise functions round the year. A 48-member committee had been formed by the All India Congress Committee.