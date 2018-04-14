Bhopal: Congress to mark Ambedkar jayanti with ‘samvidhan bachao abhiyan’

Bhopal: The Congress party will mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar by kick starting ‘samvidhan bachao abhiyan’ from Mhow on Saturday, informed chief spokesperson of the party, KK Mishra. He said added “The campaign is aimed at saving the India Constitution from the fascist ideology being propagated by the BJP led central government which is damaging democracy in the country.”

“Such ideologues are misusing the power of judiciary, investigative agencies and others important government offices for their vested interests. They are nothing but damaging the social and communal fabric of the state as well as the country,” the Congress leader alleged.

He said that “In order to counter the threat the Congress party is all set to challenge the BJP head on and the party will thus organise various programmes and campaigns to consolidate the integrity of the nation.” The abhiyan will be jointly launched by the leader of Opposition (LoP), Ajay Singh and state Congress president Arun Yadav at Dreamland Ground.

Second phase of ‘nyay yatra’ from April 16

Second phase of ‘nyay yatra’ will be launched on April 16. The rally will be flagged off from Chitrakoot of Satna district and after travelling through Satna, Umaria, Anooppur, Sahdol and Rewa districts, conclude on April 20. Both LoP Ajay Singh and state Congress president Arun Yadav will lead the yatra, sources said.