Bhopal: Congress to develop cultural religious tourism circuit

Congress party is going to develop cultural religious tourism circuit in the state, said Congress state media president Sobha Oza. “The party wants to develop cultural and religious tourism circuit when it comes to power in the state, said Oza while talking to media here on Thursday. The tourism circuit will generate employment for local youths and also help in growth of business at local level, she said.

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh is planning to hold ‘Ram Van Gaman Path Yatra’ along a mythical route taken by Lord Rama on way to 14-year exile. The yatra is scheduled tobegin from September 21-October 9. Commenting on BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma remark that Congress leaders are ‘Ravana progeny’, Oza said “Leaders of BJP have lost their mental status and so were uttering irrational statements”.

She added that the BJP is losing the state in the coming elections and to hide its defeat so the party leaders including the chief minister and home minister are making irrational statements. “The home minister Bhupendra Singh had claimed that the attack on CM’s vehicle was a conspiracy to kill him and had even stated that Congress wants to remove him by playing dirty tricks,” said Oza.