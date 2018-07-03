Bhopal: Congress to choose between Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia for chief ministership

Bhopal: Congress will choose between party state president Kamal Nath and election campaign management committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia as chief minister if it is voted to power in the poll bound state. “Either of the two, Nath or Scindia would become the chief minister if Congress returned to power,” said party’s national general secretary in-charge for the state Deepak Babaria, while interacting with media here on Monday.

“It’s correct that the legislature party elects its leader, and the name is then sent to the party high command for approval. But here the party has already resolved that either Kamal Nath or Jyotiraditya Scindia would be the CM when Congress comes to power.”

Babaria, was replying to a media query about who would head the party if it returned to power in the state after 15 years. Former union minister and MP Kantilal Bhuria was also present when Babaria made the statement.

The statement of Bawaria has created flutter in the party as if he kept his word, then door for senior party leaders vying for chief ministership will be closed. Party senior leaders including ex-CM Digvijaya Singh, former state party president Arun Yadav, Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Ajay Singh and even Suresh Pachouri are said to be in race to become the next CM if party regained power in state.

A few days back, Babaria, while addressing a programme in the city in Bhopal had announced that Dalit leader Surendra Choudhary (who is one of four working presidents of the state party in MP) would be the deputy CM, if party returned to power by winning most of the 35 assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Both Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, however, had distanced selves from Babaria’s deputy CM statement. Reacting on the Bawaria statement, the former PCC president Arun Yadav stated “Deepak Bawaria is the head of the state and whatever he decides or says, is done after long research, I am are the workers of the party and whatever responsibility is given will be followed”.

Shivraj will not be BJP’s CM face, claims Babaria

On Monday, not only did Babaria speak about his party, but also claimed that sitting CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wouldn’t be the chief ministerial face of ruling BJP in the coming polls in MP. “As per strong indications dropped by none other, but BJP’s national president Amit Shah two months back, Chouhan won’t be the party’s CM face in next polls.”

He went on to say,” Both PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah don’t want Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the next CM in the state. Instead they want any of the three senior leaders, including union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvarigya or MP minister Dr Narottam Mishra as the CM’s face in next assembly polls,” claimed Babaria.