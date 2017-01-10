Bhopal: Congress submits memo against demonetisation

Ratlam: A Congress demonstration was held on Monday led by MP Kantilal Bhuria. A rally was taken out and a memorandum was submitted addressed to the President of India.

In the memorandum the Congress alleged that demonetisation had created problems for the poor, farmers and workers. Farmers were taking rounds of the banks and the limit on withdrawals should be removed, the party demanded. The memorandum further said that cashless transaction was costing 2 per cent, which must be abolished. PM Crop Insurance had many anomalies and repayment of loan should be April 30 in place of Feb 28, it said.

Among the complaints was also one about Sailana bird sanctuary, which the party claimed was not seeing many birds due to the installation of windmills. A Q track near Ratlam railway station should be started connecting Indore via Fatehabad directly to Rajasthan, the memo said.