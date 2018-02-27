Bhopal: Congress ready ammunition to corner govt in Assembly

Bhopal: The Congress MLAs are all set to corner government in budget session, however, the party is keeping its ammunitions undercover, said Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajay Singh. Singh was interacting with media after Congress legislature Party meeting, here on Monday.

The Congress leader informed party chalked out strategy to attack government in the Assembly and also issues related to government failure were discussed. The party will corner the government on the issues of farmers, government employees, drought situation, water crisis, hailstorm and others.

Congress will bring to fore before public the failure of the government, said Singh adding that false promises and false statements have been become synonyms with BJP government here.”

“The condition of the farmers in the state is in deplorable state but the government is portraying a colour picture,” Said Singh. The MLAs have been instructed to prepare themselves for the discussion on the Governor’s address, budget presentation and on the departmental allocations.

MLAs were given strict instructions in the meeting not to reveal any information to press or on social media, about the party strategy in the Vidhan Sabha. MLAs have been given specific responsibility and assigned departments. They have been asked to collect the department’s record of last 14 years and prepare the report card of its failures.