Bhopal: Congress poll manifesto yet to see daylight

The Congress Party may be busy in conducting regular meetings to prepare its election manifesto, but its state president Kamal Nath and election campaign committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia are making announcements even before it has been finalised. The announcements of these leaders expose the lack of coordination within the Congress.

At a public meeting in Morena on Monday, Nath announced that if the Congress came to power, it would open a medical college. He also announced facility of one-touch safety to women, resumption of sugar factory and opening of Gaushalas in every Panchayat. Nath had made several announcements in his previous meetings too. He had announced a cut of Rs 5 in petrol and diesel prices and to return the fees to the students who took examination of Vyapam and DMAT.

On the other hand, Scindia in his meetings is saying that he has been preparing development plan for each area. This plan would be used for developmental works in that particular area. Scindia, recently in Pavai, announced giving ticket to MLA Mukesh Nayak once again. Scindia had also appealed people to ensure victory to Nayak by a margin of 50,000 votes which has given rise to a controversy within the party.

Congress has given command of election manifesto committee to Vivek Tankha. The announcements made by Nath are affecting the importance of pronouncement of election manifesto. As Nath is a senior leader, no Congress leader is able to express concern on this issue.

Tussle begins over ticket distribution

The tussle over ticket distribution within the Congress has begun. It was lack of coordination in ticket distribution process that Nath’s announcement to issue list of candidates by September 10 could not be fulfilled. The first list of candidates will now be released after Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s tour. Nath intends to distribute tickets on the basis of survey report, over which other leaders do not agree.

Jyotiraditya Scindia wants the names of his most of his followers being announced in the first list. Scindia is against making survey report basis for not giving ticket to his followers. Leader of opposition Ajay Singh too wants his say in ticket distribution. Singh is against deciding about ticket distribution in Delhi. Former state president Suresh Pachauri and Arun Yadav too wants to maintain their grip over ticket distribution. The preferences of all these leaders are the reason behind the list of candidates for ticket not getting finalized.