Bhopal: Congress panel report indicts govt and local BJP leader

Bhopal: The incident of the death of a dalit farmer Kishori Lal Jatav due to burning; turned political the moment when the news broke that the alleged killer was a BJP worker. While the Congress hurriedly constituted a team to probe the case BJP too came forward providing relief to the family of the deceased.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) Dharmendra Chowdhary said that the SIT is monitoring the case. The four accused including Tiran Yadav, Prakash, Sanju and Balbeer were arrested. A police official requesting anonymity said that the farmer poured petrol on himself to threaten Yadav and set himself on fire in rage.

The three member committee constituted by the Congress president, to investigate the death of dalit said in its report that the state government and local BJP leader was responsible for the death of the dalit farmer. A farmer Kishori Lal Jatav was burnt alive in front of his wife on Thursday morning. It is alleged that BJP leader Tiran Singh and other three had committed the crime.

Congress state president Kamal Nath said that the state government is anti-farmer and anti-dalit. Lashing out at BJP, he said that “BJP should take out mafi yatra rather jan ashirwad yatra. BJP should apologise to farmers and dalits of the state. The incident shows the real face of the BJP.”

The three member committee comprising of state president of Congress’ schedule caste wing Surendra Choudhary, Bhopal Congress president Kailash Mishra and Bhopal working Congress president Asif Zaki. The committee submitted its report on Friday. Surendra Choudhary said that the farmer regularly complained against the Tiran Yadav and others, but the police and administration did not pay any attention.

BJP remained on the back foot in this matter. Parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra said that the matter is under investigation and all accused have been arrested. Local MLA Vishnu Khatri met SC/ST welfare department commissioner and got a relief of Rs 8 lakh approved for the family of the deceased.

Adequate compensation

On the other hand, members of Anusuchit Jati Janjati Kalyan Sangh demanded that Rs 1 crore , a government job to one of family members and a license for the firearms be provided as a compensation to the family of the deceased.