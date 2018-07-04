Bhopal: Congress objects against photo embedded CM Sambal Yojana Smart Card

Bhopal: Congress party filed objection against photo embedded Mukhya Mantri Sambal Yojana Smart Card of chief minister to the chief electoral officer, on Tuesday. State media coordinator Manik Agarwal and others submitted the complaint to the CEO. Agarwal informed that the chief minister is going to print his photograph on the cards of sambal scheme and this comes under the violation of election code of conduct.

In coming four months the assembly elections are scheduled and in the election time the card cannot be used by the users. He also alleged that in the state more than 1.80 crore labours are registered and this shows the financial condition of the state and the claim of CM ‘Swarnim Madhya Pradesh’ is fake.

He added that in the state around 5.50 crore voters are present and the huge number of people will carry the card, which will affect the elections. He claimed that in printing of the cards, the government is going to waste around Rs 50 crore and after five months the amount will to waste.

“The photo embedded card is misuse of public funds and also against the democratic values. The post of CM is permanent, but the person changes. In coming five months the new government will be formed and card will go to waste,” he added. He asked if the card has to be printed; it can be printed as a ‘Mukhya Mantri Sambal Yojana Smart Card’.