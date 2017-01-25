Bhopal: Congress leaders accuse PM of benefiting foreign firms through demonetisation

BHOPAL: The Congress on Tuesday organised the ‘Jan Vedana Sammelan’ to discuss the side effects of the demonetisation on the economic growth, but it turned into a classroom, delivering lecture to unite the party leaving their egos. Interestingly none of the big leaders, like Kamalnath, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijay Singh attended the meeting.

The meeting was organised at Jawahar Bhawan where a good number of Congressmen gathered to hear their leaders. The hall was jam packed and hundreds were them sitting and roaming near the building. The loudspeakers were installed so that the others could hear the lectures. Former PCC president Suresh Pachori said, “Whenever the Congress unites it wins. We should leave our ego and come together to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

He also added that “We are past our prime and its the time to give way to the new generation, which should learn from our experience to win the battle (election)”.

AICC secretary Harminder Singh Loveli claimed “RSS and BJP should be aware. When Congress stood united the British had to leave, now its their time”.

AICC general secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh alleged that the people are forced to conduct the cashless transactions, the foreign companies are extorting 2 to 5 per cent money in the name of facility and PM Narendra Modi is promoting these foreign companies. AICC general secretary Mohan Prakash alleged, “These are those people who have no contribution in the freedom movement and they are hammering the heritage of the nation, by imposing unplanned programmes.” He asked the party men to tell the people about the reality of the PM, tell them about the Modi’s suit which is worth Rs 10 and 12 lakhs.