Bhopal: Congress Jan Vedana Sammelan tomorrow

BHOPAL: The Congress will organise ‘Jan Vedana Sammelan’ at Jawahar Bhawan on Tuesday to underscore problems faced by people across the nation due to unplanned implementation of the demonetisation. A national-level Jan Vedna Sammelan was conducted at New Delhi on January 11.

The Cong state general secretary Chandrika Prasad informed that the motive of the meeting is to point out the problems and affects hampering the Indian economy due to demonetisation. In the meeting many leaders including AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh and Mohan Prakash, PCC president Arun Yadav, other leaders Amarinder Singh Lovli, Jitendra Singh and the MLAs, office bearers of state, district and block level and others will going to present.