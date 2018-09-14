Bhopal: Congress gearing for friendly contest with BSP on some seats

Congress has changed its strategy on alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) seeing the resentment on amendment in SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Congress, instead of entering into alliance with the BSP, is now preparing for friendly contests on some seats. There are certain seats in Gwalior, Chambal and Vindhya regions where BJP wins elections because of caste equations of Congress and BSP candidates. Efforts are on not to let BSP candidates contests from such seats.

Attempts are also to let Congress and BSP to develop an understanding in both the parties giving tickets on caste equations. Caste equations matter a lot in Vindhya region. If the castes of candidates of BSP and Congress do not clash then it would be difficult for the BJP to win on many seats. Congress state president is going to hold discussion on all such seats with BSP supremo president Mayawati. There is high possibility, considering the old relationship between Nath and Mayawati, that they would have a pact on this matter.

Most of the leaders in Congress, seeing agitation of upper castes, are not in favour of their party’s alliance with the BSP. They maintain that the alliance would not help the party. Amongst Congress MLAs, most of the supporters of former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia are not in favour of the alliance. There is a constant pressure on state Congress over entering into alliance with the BSP. The reason behind this pressure is Congress high command’s intentions to develop a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ of all parties at the centre. Considering all these situations, there are preparations over discussion on new formula.