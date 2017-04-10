Bhopal: Congress demands EC to conduct re-polling at 41 stations of Ater constituency

BHOPAL: Congress party has filed the complaint to the Election Commission of India to re-conduct polling at 41 polling stations of Ater constituency. BJP have also filed complaint to ECI demanding re-polling at 47 polling stations. BJP also wanted to established inquiry against the CEO of Andhra Pradesh and state election observer Bhanwarlal.

State Congress president Arun Yadav informed in the press conference that the state government had made its full attempt to won the Ater bye-election. For this they have given free hand to the government officers and BJP workers of Bhind. They have supported the BJP workers in Ater to conduct polling in their favour.

He also alleged that the local administration have abandoned around 40 polling agents on Saturday night to affect the elections. The complaint has been submitted to the chief electoral officer, addressing the ECI to conduct re-polling in 41 polling stations of the constituency and have submitted the list.

The BJP state president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan and state in-charge Vinay Sashtrabuddhe had submitted memorandum to the ECI. In the memorandum it is alleged that the Congress party have baselessly made allegations on the district administration. And on the allegations ECI have removed 19 officers from the district including constituency.

In this connection CEO of Andhra Pradesh Bhanwarlala had removed 6 SHOs, but did not posted any other officers in those police stations. He had demanded to re-conduct polling in such polling stations and have submitted the list.

Following the advantage the Congress have forcefully conducted the polling in their favour. State general secretary of BJP, Ajay Pratap Singh have also submitted memorandum to the CEO, stating huge irregularity in the elections. It is alleged that the Congressmen loaded with weapons had tried to capture the polling stations and in some booth EVM have been manipulated and the polling rate went very slow.

BJP state general secretary Vishnudutt Sharma alleged in the press conference that many complaints have been reported to the CEO Bhanwarlal, but he did not paid attention on them. “He had worked in favour of the Congress party, his involvement should be inquired through high level committee”. He demanded.