Bhopal: Congress celebrates 131st Foundation Day

VIDISHA: Congress celebrates 131st Foundation Day on Wednesday, the programme was organised by congress seva dal. All congress men assembled at shaheed stambh. Senior congress men at this moment spoke on 131 years old history of congress. Later on congress seva dal workers and district organiser Surendra Singh Bhadoriya provided food to poor people. Those who spoke in the programme were Dr Mehtabsingh Yadav, Mahendra Verma, Kartarsingh, Virendra Pitaliya, Priyanka Kirar, A Rehman Farooqui, Surendra Singh Bhadoriya, Anand Pratapsingh, Gobind Rajpoot, Anshuj Sharma, Sujit Devaliya, Rajesh Dubey, Jawahar Kushwah, OP Soni, those who attended the programme were Shashank Bhargava, Vasant Jain, Randhirsingh, Lakshan Singh Raghuwansi, Kailash Yadav, Sachin Bhavsar, Avdhesh Dubey, Arpit Upadhyay, Dr Nishith Mishra, Ravi Sashu, Ajay Katare, Bhupendra Raghuwansi, Ankur Gupta, Manendra Katiyar, Manoj Kushwah, Dharmendra Parihar, Vaseem Khan, Jitendra Vyas, Naseem Khan, Ashok Tiwari, Roopesh Sharma, Virendra Singh, Ashish , Raju Savita, Nitin Lakhera, Jayant Agarwal, Manoj Panthi, Sujeet Rai, Rampal Singh, Raju Malviya, Neelesh Sharma, Abhinay Tiwari, Parwat Singh Gor, Yogesh Pushkar, Vishal Saxena, Govind Bhadoriya, Monu Rathore, Chakresh Jain, Vinod Rajpoot, Saroop Gupta, Amitesh Dubey and more. Programme was anchored by Susheel Sharma and gratitude was expressed by Brijendra Verma.