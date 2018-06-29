Bhopal: Congress brings 49-point no-confidence motion over government’s failure in ‘assembly’

Bhopal: Congress MLAs presented 49-point no-confidence motion against state government on the second day of three-day parallel Assembly, been run on the Vidhan Sabha premises. Opposition Congress legislators is holding three-day parallel assembly in the complex, a day after the monsoon session was wound up in two days instead of the scheduled five days.

The MLAs on Thursday one by one highlighted the issues they wanted to raise through a no-confidence motion. The motion was not taken up during the Assembly session. The legislators are voicing the issues of their constituencies, besides they are also targeting the ministries and department for their failure to execute government-run schemes.

MLA Vikram Singh, who is acting as leader of opposition in the Congress’ parallel assembly, presented the no-trust motion against the government. Lashing at the government, he said it was enjoying the power at cost of people’s interest. Lakhs of crores public money has been spent but all of it has gone into the deep pockets of the ministers and government officials, he alleged.

“In last five years not even a single teacher is recruited, the education is in deplorable state. Similarly the condition of health services has deteriorated, the hospitals are sans doctors and medical staff, but the government continues to claim that state has made tremendous achievement in providing better education and health services,” said Singh.

MLA Jeetu Patwari alleged that in last 12 years the state government had committed coal scam of Rs 1,35,000 crore. Accusing the government of working hand in glove with power companies, Congress MLA of Rau constituency, alleged that BJP government and power generation companies have emblazed sum to tune of Rs 1,35,000 crore in last 12 years.

Without taking any name, the MLA alleged that due to undue pressure of the state government one of the spiritual gurus took his life. Accusing the government of going back on its farm loan promise, MLA Harsh Yadav said that in 2013 BJP had stated in its manifesto that they will waive off farmers’ loans but the promise was never translated into action after it regained power.

Congress national president has promised that if party forms the government in the state, it will waive the farm loans within 10 days. Sanjay Uike flayed the government for spending funds allocated for schedule tribe area in development of non-tribal areas. Not only this, but the money is been spent specially in the constituencies of ministers, he alleged.

MLA Fundelal Marco voiced concern over the malnutrition prevailing in his constituency and other parts of the state. “In Pushprajgarh more than 21,000 children are malnourished,” he claimed. MLA Hina Kanwre raised the issue of duplication of the Food Security Bill passed by the UPA government in the year 2011.

“Just to take the credit of the scheme, the chief minister started giving wheat, rice for Rs 1 and 2 per kilogram respectively to BPL family, this added additional annual burden of Rs 540 crore on state exchequer,” he added. Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh criticised the state government for misusing the budget for its own benefits. The allocations are being diverted to other programmes than to public welfare, he said.