Bhopal: Congress, BJP hold their MLAs meet for Monsoon session

Bhopal: Congress MLAs are all set to corner the state government on various issues including the report of JK Jain commission on the Mandsaur farmer killings during the monsoon session of the state assembly which begins on Monday.

The state president Kamal Nath and leader of opposition Ajay Singh conducted a meeting of the Congress Legislative members on Sunday before what is considered by many to be one of the stormiest sessions of the 14th assembly of MP. Kamal Nath stated that the government want to avoid a discussion on the no-confidence motion, “But we will compel them for a discussion on the motion.”

During the meeting he asked the MLAs that they should pose well researched questions during the session to expose the state government. The leader of opposition Ajay Singh asked the members to raise the issue of farmers, labours, unemployment, corruption, government employees, contractual employees and others in the assembly.

He cautioned them to raise the issues carefully so that even a short session like this can be used effectively. He warned them that the BJP MLAs will try to divert the issues on other end so the Congress MLAs should tackle the issues very carefully.

Congress’ strategy

MLAs should use this session to pin-point the government’s failures by drawing upon the examples of the same from their own constituencies. MLAs should tear into the various declarations of the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Congress MLAs may present the ground zero report of the state run schemes in the assembly.

BJP shapes its strategy in MLA meet

Several key strategic outcomes emerged out of the meeting of BJP MLAs which was held in Bhopal on Sunday. The key driver of the BJP’s strategy for the election will be that the BJP workers including the public representative should ne to aggressively put across the agenda of BJP and the work of government in front of public during the campaign and not to pay heed to any point raised by the Congress.

Another important ourcome of the meeting was that the MLA should improve their virtual presence by being more active in the social media. It was decided at the meeting that after jan ashirvad yatra a three month plan will be shaped up for the upcoming assembly elections in 2018.