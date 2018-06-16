Bhopal: Congress believes in constitution and works for oppressed, says Kalam Nath

Bhopal: “There is lot of difference between the DNA of Congress and that of BJP, the BJP is known for its mouthing but Congress believes in upholding the constitution and welfare of the oppressed class,” said state Congress president Kalam Nath at the conclusion of satta badlo sambidhan bacho yatra, in Bhopal on Friday. The 40 day yatra, lead by the member of Parliament Rajmani Patel covered all the 51 districts of the state.

In his address Nath said “In last one month I have met all wards of society amd learnt that they are in agony, because of mismanagement of the state government. When the Congress forms the government, it will ensure that the rights of people are protected.”

He further added that through their efforts the people of the suppressed class have contributed in shaping India and their contribution cannot be ignored. AICC secretary and state in-charge Deepak Bawaria lashed on the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and called him to be literally a king or a head that makes false announcements.

Raising questions on the working of government he said, “ The government must tell us why farmers were killed in Mandsaur?, why the people are in problem although the government have completed its 15 years? He exhorted Congressmen, “We should come forward and shape the future of the state”. Rajmani Patel expressed that the main thing that came to fore during the yatra is that the people of the state are fed up with the state government and they want a change in the power.

The terminated IAS Sashi Karnavat said “Britishers left India because of the Congress’ efforts. When 52 percent of the backward class will join the party, the BJP will be driven away from the Shyamla hills and Vidhan Sabha- it will usher in the rule of the dalits and backward class in the state”. MLA Jaivardhan Singh, Jeetu Patwari, Ram Niwas Rawat and other office bearers of the party were present in the meeting.