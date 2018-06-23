Bhopal: Congress assigns key responsibility to ex-IAS officer, wife of Vyapam accused

Bhopal: Congress has appointed former additional chief secretary Ajeeta Vajpayee Pandey as state coordinator of data analytics research. She is wife of Amit Pandey, who is an accused in Vyapam scam. Amit Pandey had allegedly committed irregularities in the recruitment of contractual teacher-grade 3 examination conducted by Vyapam.

Congress had vehemently raised Vyapam scam to attack the state government. The party is all set to raise Vyapam scam to attack BJP in its campaign for the upcoming assembly polls. Appointment of Vajpayee may weaken Congress attack on the BJP. Earlier, Lokayukta had initiated probe against Vajpayee in metre purchase scam. Lokayukta had held her guilty in the scam. Vajpayee was known to be quite close to former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh during Congress government. Vajpayee was a Congress leader before entering Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Civil Supplies Corporation , chairman, Hitesh Vajpayee said Congress by appointing people related to Vyapam accused for its election management has proved that it had attacked Chief Minister as part of a sabotage.