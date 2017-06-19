Bhopal: Cong to take farmers agitation across state

Bhopal: After claiming that it was only backing – not spearheading – the farmer’s agitation in the state, the Congress enthused by the success of the three-day Satyagraha by its MP Jyotiraditya Scindia at Bhopal has turned into an agitation.

Now the party is planning take the agitation to every nook and corner of the state and as a beginning, the party leaders are going to lay siege of collectorate of Sagar district on Monday.

Congress state general secretary Chandrika Prasad Dewdi informed that a Kisan Mahapanchayat organised at Khalghat in Khargone district on Saturday. The Mahapanchayat was organised to protest the killings of six farmers in Mandsaur and to raise the problems of the farmers.

On Monday leader of opposition Ajay Singh, state Congress president Arun Yadav including other Congressmen will going to stage demonstration at Peeli Kothi of Sagar district, to raise the problems of Bundelkhand farmers.

In the demonstration farmers and Congress supporters from 23 constituencies will participate. Later, they will lay siege the collector office and will submit a memorandum. Congress party has gained new vigour after the Satyagraha organised by Scindia from June 14 and was concluded on June 17.