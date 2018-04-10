Bhopal: Computer Baba feared threat from state, wrote to PM

Bhopal: Days before he was awarded minister of state (MoS) status, Computer Baba had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi fearing threat to life from the state government.

The self-proclaimed godman, who has been appointment member of Janjagran Samiti for conservation of Narmada river, in a letter to the PM on February 22 had expressed fear for his life for taking on government over the alleged corruption. The baba was to launch Narmada Ghotala Rath Yatra’ against the Chief Minister alleging corruption in the plantation of saplings along the banks of the Narmada during CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Narmada Seva Yatra.

In the letter he had said that the state government should be held responsible if anything happened to him. Warning the Prime Minister, Computer Baba wrote that if their concerns in connection with Narmada scam were not addressed, then he would sit on dharna at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi along with other religious leaders.

It is interesting to note that Computer Baba, who was very vocal earlier, has now turned mute on getting the MoS status. Talking to Free Press, the religious leader bluntly refused remembering writing over the issue. He said he had written several letters but cannot tell what he had written in them.

Union ministry of forest and environment, on the complaint of Baba, has sought information from principal secretary, environment about the plantation near river Narmada. Meanwhile, the government intends to make all five babas, who have been awarded MoS status, active in the conservation of Narmada river.

The ‘Janjagran Samiti for Narmada, president Pradeeep Pandey, who is also vice president of Jan Abhiyaan Parishad, is finalising its programmes to make sure that these babas shower praises on government for undertaking works in conservation of river Narmada.