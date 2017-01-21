Bhopal: Community health centre in bad shape

ASHTA: Community health centres are completely depends on the luck of patients because the doctors and employees present in these health centres according to their will. Only hospital i.e. civil hospital of tehsil headquarters, arrangements becomes worse. Doctors, nurse, ward boy and guards all are posted here but when the patient comes, an awkward situation can be seen here; family members of the patient have to do the work of ward boy, like bringing stretcher or wheel chair for patient. Doctors also do not sit in their chambers, patients always searched them, where they go, no body knows. This is the big problem of hospital, many times it is told to MLA Ranjeet Singh Gudwan including other people representative, and still the problem is not solved.