Bhopal: Commissioner to officials, check adulteration strictly

HOSHANGABAD: Narmadapuram division commissioner Umakant Umrao was taking the divisional review meeting of the plans of department of food and civil supplies, measurement department, medicine department and district sales tax and commercial tax department. He had given the instructions to food and drug inspectors that the strict checking should be done on the adulteration in the food products especially for milk, oil, sweets, pulses and on spices, an strict action would be taken on those who involved in the adulteration and also given the instructions regarding organising camp for rural shop keepers, checking of 250 shops every month, getting the list of shops which sets in haat bazaar, protection of the children from drug addiction and training on GST. The commissioner gave the instructions of show cause notice to sale tax officer Sanjeev Kumar Parte as he was absent in the meeting.