Bhopal: Commissioner reviews developmental schemes

HOSHANGABAD: Narmada puram division commissioner Umakant Umrav reviewed several schemes on Tuesday at commissioner conference room; he reviewed Namami devi Narmada sewa yatra 2016, Swachch Bharat campaign, CM rural housing scheme, MNREGA and pension schemes of social justice department. The CEO of Janpad Panchayat made him aware that some beneficiaries do not give their installments, therefore the banks suffer the difficulty for loan sanction regarding PM and CM housing scheme. Commissioner instructed all SDO that they make ensure of collecting the installment and where the banks sanctioned the loan then construction of houses should be started there.