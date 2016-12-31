Bhopal: Commissioner arranges for free treatment of 500 kids

HOSHANGABAD: On the initiative of Narmadapuram divisional commissioner Umakant Umrao, the operation and treatment of children who suffering from heart problems in the Hoshangabad, Harda and Betul districts of the division will be done in the district hospitals.

The commissioner said that he has instructed the chief medical officers, health officers and district programme officers of woman and child development department of the three districts to launch a campaign to identify such children.

Accordingly, a door to door survey was conducted and 500-odd such children of Narmadapuram division were identified who need treatment for heart ailments. These children are below the age of 18 years. The commissioner said that he decided to take up the responsibility of making them healthy.

The treatment will be given to them under “Mukhyamantri Baal Hriday Upachar Yojana’. Specialist doctors would be made available for the treatment, which will be free of cost. He also said that if any child has been left out, the parents can come with their child and can take the free treatment. This New Year will bring happiness for these children.