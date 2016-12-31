Bhopal: College students doing mushroom farming

HOSHANGABAD: Mushroom production has started in Government Home science PG College. The College principal Dr Kamini Jain said that daily 10 to 15 kg of mushroom is being produced. She said that Swami Vivekananda Career Guidance Cell provided training in mushroom production to the students. Fresh, dry mushrooms and mushroom powder are available for sale in the college. The students are participating enthusiastically in the project.