HOSHANGABAD: Mushroom production has started in Government Home science PG College. The College principal Dr Kamini Jain said that daily 10 to 15 kg of mushroom is being produced. She said that Swami Vivekananda Career Guidance Cell provided training in mushroom production to the students. Fresh, dry mushrooms and mushroom powder are available for sale in the college. The students are participating enthusiastically in the project.
Bhopal: College students doing mushroom farming
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Get to the root of Malegaon ATS ‘killings’
The controversial Malegaon blasts case dating back to December 2008 has taken a strange turn with a former officer of…
BJP, BSP set to reap benefits of SP battle
The battle-royale within the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh between party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Singh…
United States’ withdrawal from globalisation
President-elect Donald Trump has won on the platform of anti-globalisation. He has attacked American companies for shipping jobs abroad. Many…
Sri Lanka could be next pivot to Asia
Sri Lanka has always been a small country in search of a global role. History recalls how Jawaharlal Nehru rushed…
The lost relevance of Left and Right
What we have been witnessing via Modi, Brexit and Trump is the revenge of the global South. Global North and…