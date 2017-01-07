Bhopal: Collector reaches hospital unannounced

SHIVPURI: Collector Omprakash Shrivastav made surprise inspection of district hospital on Friday. He found satisfactory availability of medicines and attendance of employees. During the visit he talked to the patients who were admitted in the wards and took the information regarding the arrangements and health services of the hospital. He also inspected labour room, pathology and infant intensive care unit.

The collector heard the problems of four senior doctors who took VRS. He told them to continue their services in the hospital. Police security would be arranged for them and the doctors would not find any problem for taking leave.