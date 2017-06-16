Bhopal: Collector promises tough action against seed sellers

Morena: Collector Vinod Sharma has warned the seed sellers that the time of sowing of Kharif crops is close at hand and if any seller is found selling non-standard or poor quality seeds, tough action would be taken against him.

He was reviewing purchase of farm produce on MPS and availability of fertilisers and seeds in the district here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by deputy director agriculture Vijay Chauriasia, SDO, agriculture, Mandi secretary and representatives of sellers of seeds, fertilizers, insecticides, pesticides etc.

He said that the seed sellers should satisfy themselves that the seeds they are selling are certified. If any stage, it is discovered the seeds being sold are non-standard or have been graded at the local level, tough action would be taken. He said that the seller would also have to pay for the loss sustained by the farmers due to use of non-standard seeds. The collector told the officials that mere cancellation of the registration of the firm was not enough. More tough action should be taken so that no other seller dares to sell non-standard seeds.

The collector also reviewed the purchase of agricultural produce on MSP and arrangements at the purchase centres. He said that the farmers should not be subjected to any inconvenience.