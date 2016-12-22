Bhopal: Collector Dr RR Bhonsle visits villages

NARSINGHPUR: Collector Dr RR Bhonsle visits the villages which are at the route of Namami devi Narmada sewa yatra, with this connection he visit the entry spot, the bridge of Suner river and the villages Kuklah and Khamria-Jhansighat. He also talked to the villagers on Narmada sewa yatra on different aspects like on the conservation of the river, to make it pollution free, cleanliness on the banks of the river, dirt free, planting of the saplings on the banks of the river to develop the greenery and for environment conservation. The officials and villagers were along with him.

Collector said Narmada service committee would be formed in every village which is situated at river bank. Any person of any category can be included in the committee, there is no age bar, only those who are willing to give their services for this journey and can give their time for it. These committees will look the matters regarding the river since there is a big contribution by Narmada river in the prosperity and in the cultural development of the district.