Bhopal: Collector adopts four severely-malnourished kids

Biaora: District collector Karmaveer Sharma has declared to adopt four severely-malnourished children of Manyapura village – Shivraj, Santosh, Pradeep and Ramakaran and would take complete responsibility for their proper nutrition and growth. The collector was addressing Sanjeevni Abhivahak Sammelan organised at the village. The meet was a part of the Sanjeevni Mission launched by the district administration for improving the nutritional status of malnourished children. A total of 14 children were found to be severely-malnourished in the Manyapura Aaganwadi Centre. The collector himself adopted four of them and appealed to other officers to do the same. He urged the parents of the malnourished children to ensure that they are served all meals in time. They should be given at least 100 ml cow’s milk and clean drinking water. He said that he would make arrangements for the milk and for supplementary nutritious food but the parents would also have to do their bit.