Bhopal: Cold winds engulf state, chill to continue

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh continued to reel under intense cold on Friday. Day and night temperatures remained below normal in the state capital. Mandla and Raisen recorded minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius which was lowest in state while Umaria recorded 7.9 degrees Celsius. Betul and Chhindwara recorded minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, cold winds from north will blow across MP in next 24 hours. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at isolated places over Chambal, Gwalior, Bhopal, Ujjain, Sagar and Rewa division. The weather will remain dry.

On Friday, Khajuraho recorded maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius which was highest in the state. Mandla recorded maximum temperature of 27 degree Celsius while Pachmarhi recorded maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius. Chhindwara registered a 5-degree drop in maximum temperature in last 24 hours. Its Thursday’s maximum temperature was 31 degrees Celsius while Friday’s maximum temperature was 25.2 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 23.3 degree Celsius which was two degrees below normal while its minimum temperature of 9.6 degree Celsius was one degree below normal. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 24.8 degrees Celsius which was two degrees below normal. Its minimum temperature at 10.8 degrees Celsius was one degree above normal.