Bhopal: Cold claims one more life

— By FPJ Bureau | Dec 21, 2016 07:48 am
BHOPAL: Second death has been reported in the state capital due to cold on Tuesday. The body of an unidentified man was recovered in morning early at Nadra Bus stand, while on Monday the body of an unidentified man was found at Kamla Park.

