Bhopal: Co-op bank opens 100-plus accounts since demonetisation

BHOPAL: Crores of rupees in cash were deposited in more than 100 accounts that were opened after demonetisation in the local Mahanagar Nagrik Sahkari Bank. The wife of BJP leader Sushil Vaswani is the chair of the bank.

This was revealed on Wednesday, the second day of the income tax department’s raids on the bank.

According to the I-T department sources, more than Rs 1 crore was deposited in many of these accounts. These accounts are under scrutiny and the identity of the account holders is being verified. The I-T department would check if these accounts were opened without obtaining PAN cards of the account holders and whether KYC norms were followed. The department suspects that the accounts were opened just to get rid of the scrapped currency notes. The bank staffers are also being quizzed in this regard.

The department is also questioning the kin of Vaswani about notes deposited by them post-demonetisation. Eight lockers of the Vaswani family were opened under the supervision of the I-T officers. Cash running into crores of rupees has been seized from the house of Vaswani so far. However, the department is avoiding saying anything about it. Jewellery has also been seized about which the I-T officers did not disclose any information. The department is treading cautiously because of Vaswani’s association with the ruling party.

The assets of Vaswani, including houses, land and other property, are valued at billions of rupees. Vaswani and his kin showed their money-spinning businesses as barely making any profits. The I-T officials are also quizzing Vaswani’s in-laws.

Cooperatives department also under scanner

The cooperatives department is closely watching the I-T department raid on Mahanagar Bank. The department would have to take action if the I-T department finds irregularities in the bank. The officials of the cooperatives said the department would take further action according to information given by the I-T department.