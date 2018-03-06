Bhopal: CM’s announcement on food to Aaganwadis remains unfulfilled

Bhopal: A year and half back, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that the mechanism of supplying nutritious supplementary food to Aaganwadis would be overhauled and instead of companies, the work would be handed over to all-women SHGs. However, the announcement is yet to be implemented. The government, initially, decided to float tenders inviting bids from SHGs for the award of contracts. However, later fearing that the companies may make a backdoor entry by using SHGs as fronts, it decided to award the contracts to federations of SHGs. No bidding was to be involved in the process.

Now, the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has restrained the government from awarding contracts to federations of SHGs. A division bench comprising Justices P K Jaiswal and Virendra Singh issued the interim order on a petition filed by Anita Joshi of Sadhna Mahila Mandal, Ratlam.

The petitioner said that the contracts should be awarded through bidding and not through selection. The High Court, on Monday, ordered that the government should take the bidding route for awarding contracts to Mahila Mandals, SHGs or federations of SHGs. The hearing in the case was adjourned for six weeks. In September 2017, the High Court had ordered government to put in place a new system for supply of nutritious food to Aaganwadis. The cabinet decided to float district-wise tenders to award contracts to SHGs. However, following apprehensions that the companies who were handling the work till now may use the SHGs as front to grab the contracts, a high power committee was constituted to reconsider the issue.

The committee recommended that instead of tendering, the government should identify SHGs doing good work in all the districts and award them contracts by forming their federations. The government was to provide buildings to these federations to set up manufacturing plants. However, with the HC order, this process will be stalled. The hiccups have ensured that private companies, which were handling the work by forming joint ventures with MP Agro Industries Development Corporation will remain in business.