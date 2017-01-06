Bhopal: CM’s 2008 promise unfulfilled, Congress MLA to move privilege motion

BHOPAL: MLA Mahendra Singh Sisodia is going to move a privilege motion in the Vidhan Sabha against the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for making a false promise. At a press conference at the PCC office here on Thursday, Congress leaders lashed out at the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

MLA from Bamori, Sisodia claimed that on September 17, 2008, Chouhan had announced that the village panchayat Bamori will be upgraded as Nagar Panchayat. But in the elections that followed, the BJP candidate was defeated with a huge margin and after this, the CM promptly forgot his promise. On September 24, 2008, the then collector wrote to the urban development department about the CM’s announcement. On February 24, 2015, when he asked a question in the state assembly, the then urban administration minister Kailash Vijayvirgiya said that no such announcement was made by the CM.