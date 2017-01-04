Bhopal: CMO comes to aid of differently-abled man

HOSHANGABAD : When CMO Pawan Kumar Singh reached his office, he saw a handicapped person Ashok Rao sitting on a tricycle along with his younger brother Basant Rao.

On being asked, Ashok sought his help in getting employment.

The CMO instantly gave instructions to National Urban Livelihood Mission in-charge to prepare a proposal for helping the man.

An aid of Rs 50,000 will be given him under CM financial welfare scheme. CMO inspected the office and told the employees that immediate help should be provided to every person visiting the office.

Their problems should be solved and they should be given proper counseling.