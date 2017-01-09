Bhopal: CM should focus more on backward regions

Raipuria: “To walk on the path of progress, man has to inculcate three things in him—labour, concentration and ethics. These will help a human being achieve success,” said Swami Pranavanand during a religious gathering after bringing the Jhabua awareness march to Raipuria. He also said that Hindu community should be aware of its culture and spread awareness to other people.

During the gathering he asked 100 students of Girls’ Secondary School what was the Capital of India but the students were unable to answer it and in fact they were not even able to answer the capital of Madhya Pradesh, at which he expressed disappointment and said Shivraj Singh Chauhan should focus more on these backward regions. The gathering was addressed by USA based yoga trainer Vinayak Porwal, Alok Chauhan of the RSS and former BJP district president Surendrasingh Motapala. The gathering was hosted by BJP board president Ajmersingh Bhuriya and the vote of thanks was proposed by board president Bharatlal Patidar. On this occasion Prakash Kotdiya, Anil Mutha etc were present.