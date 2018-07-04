Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Janashirwaad Yatra to begin in ‘Muhurat’ of Jagannath Yatra

Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party has done quite a hard work to get ‘Muhurat’ of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s led ‘Janashirwaad Yatra’. The Yatra intends the BJP to come to power in the state for fourth time. The Yatra would begin from Ujjain on July 14.

The reason behind selecting this date was its matching with the date of ‘Jagannath Yatra’ in Puri. The ‘Muhurat’ of Jagannath Yatra is considered very auspicious and it is said that works done during this ‘Muhurat’ leads to success. Chouhan would take out this 72-day Yatra after paying obeisance at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Chouhan, intending to give religious touch to the Yatra, would visit all main temples coming in the way. BJP is taking help of Hindu priests to suggest good ‘Muhurat’ for all the works related to elections.

Though the Yatra is said to be taken out by the BJP but the government would also be contributing in it. Preparations to organise government programmes like inauguration, crop insurance scheme are also underway to conduct public meetings. In the previous Yatra, taken out in 2013 by Chouhan, government programmes were not included. It is under consideration this time to include government programmes in Chouhan’s Yatra.

‘Rath’ being prepared in Pune

The ‘Rath’ of the Yatra, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is being prepared in Pune. The Rath would be built on a bus having all facilities. A room for Chouhan to relax and meet people is being made. It would have seating arrangements to sit in the front and back, with sofa.

Communication facilities besides Wifi is also being installed in the Rath to make it advanced. Arrangements like television, speakers, lift including all facilities are being installed in the bus for Chouhan; sufficient enough to complete the Yatra without any difficulty for more than two months. The Rath used by Chouhan in his previous Yatra will also be available. These Raths will be sent in different areas so that Chouhan could cover more area in less time.