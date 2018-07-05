Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to hold virtual classroom for SC/ST students

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leaving no stone unturned to reach out to various sections of the society to inform them about the welfare schemes being undertaken by his government. In same series CM would be addressing students belonging to SC/ST category on July 16.

Chouhan would use the virtual class network to address the students. Virtual classes have been chosen so that the proramme becomes interactive. Virtual classroom has a facility of two-way dialogue. The teacher at the command center lectures on a subject while the students sitting in the hi-tech virtual classrooms that are present across the state in all districts can ask questions from the teacher. This time CM Chouhan would be talking and students could pose their questions directly to him.

This would be first time that CM would be interacting with the youth via virtual classes. Students of this category studying in higher secondary schools and colleges besides the one residing at government run hostels have been told to remain present on July 16. In the meanwhile Higher Education Department that runs the virtual classes is on a rehearsal mode.

Sources say that CM would explain about the schemes that are run by the state government for the welfare of scheduled castes and tribes. CM is also expected to take feedback on the implementation of schemes besides suggestions that could make the schemes better.