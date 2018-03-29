Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets agriculture minister, seeks relief in MSP

Bhopal: On the heels of the central government’s denial of payment under Bhawantar scheme for farmers, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met union agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday, seeking relief in minimum support price (MSP) because of bumper crop output in the state.

He went meet Singh along with two union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Thawar Chand Gehlot to build pressure on the agriculture minister. Chouhan informed Singh that special efforts were made in the state to increase yield of pulses, and the output of pulses shot up.

He said the increase in crop output led to decline in market prices, and the farmers are unable to fetch appropriate rates for their yield. Keeping that in mind, the state government launched Bhavantar scheme, through which it deposits the difference between the market rates and minimum support price directly in the bank accounts of farmers.

Chouhan said the government had spent Rs 1,700 crore under the scheme, but the centre has not released 50% of its share for the scheme. The state government has recently decided to procure gram, lentils and mustard at MSP under the price support scheme so that the farmers get fair price.

Chouhan appealed to the agriculture minister that gram, lentils and mustard be procured at MSP from the April 10 to May 31 through NAFED. He also said that the credit limit of NAFED be increased from Rs 19,000 crore and requested for appointment of surveyors by the central government at 257 mandis in the state. Chouhan also urged the union minister to raise the cap of 25 quintal per day sale limit per farmer and appealed for immediate payment of 90% of the procured crops.