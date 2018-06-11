Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan insulted Patwa, mocked debt-ridden farmers, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Targeting Chief Minister for his comment that farm-loan waivers during Patwa government was merely a gimmick, Congress state president Kamal Nath said Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s statement was an insult to his own political guru and senior leader of his own party.

Nath said the Chief Minister’s statement has mocked the debt-ridden farmers committing suicide. Commenting on the rationale behind the announcement of loan waiving, Congress state chief said it was done to take the farmers out from the miserable condition and to check the suicide incident, triggered by debt burden. He said Congress does not take its decision seeing election benefits and popularity.

Nath alleged that Shivraj government was not keen on loan waiving as it would have scope of scam and corruption. The money spent by Shivraj government on publicity, yatras, campaigns and programmes could have been utilized for the welfare of farmers, said Nath.

He asked the Chief Minister to provide comparative figures of debt on farmers and farmers’ suicide, before BJP came to power and during its rule. The ‘Satta Badlo-Samvidhan Bachao’ Jan-Jagran Yatra, led by Congress MP Rajmani Patel will conclude at state Congress headquarters in the city on June 15. The yatra would be covering 600 villages of 51 districts across the state in 40 days.

All India Congress Committee, general secretary, Deepak Bavaria, state Congress president Kamal Nath, MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and other senior Congressmen will be present. Earlier, a meeting to prepare the outline of conclusion of the yatra was organized at state Congress office on Sunday. It was decided to organise a grand programme. Former MP Surendra Singh Thakur, Akhand Pratap Singh, Deepchand Yadav, Ajay Yadav, Jagdish Saini, Premlata Saini and others were present on the occasion.