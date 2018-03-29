Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan busy appeasing Union Minister Tomar, discussions in Delhi over state president

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, amidst exercise to find a successor of BJP state president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, has visited New Delhi for the second time in a week. Chouhan on Wednesday during his Delhi visit met some union ministers and the leaders of BJP organisation.

Chouhan was accompanied by union minister Narendra Singh Tomar during his visit. Chouhan intends to get Tomar appointed as state BJP president but the latter is not willing for it. Sources said Chouhan is constantly trying to appease Tomar for BJP state president. Chouhan during his Delhi visit had several rounds of meetings on this matter.

Sources said Tomar has forwarded state’s home minister Bhupendra Singh’s name for BJP state president. Singh is known to be close to Tomar and Chouhan. Chouhan is insisting on appointing Tomar as BJP state president and he has also given a proposal to BJP national president Amit Shah suggesting Tomar to continue as union minister and BJP state president.

Public relations minister Narottam Mishra is also a strong contender for the post of BJP state president. Mishra has direct connections with Shah and this has led to a puzzle over the appointment of BJP state president.

BJP leaders table problems in front of Saudan

BJP co-organisational general secretary Saudan Singh met BJP’s key leaders on Wednesday here and took feedback of working of party organisation. Assembly speaker Sitasharan Sharma, higher education minister Jaibhaan Singh Pavaiya, revenue minister Umashankar Gupta and other leaders met Singh.

According to sources, several leaders in this meeting told Singh about the problems faced by them due to organisational leaders in their districts. Sharma too apprised Singh of the factionalism being practiced by some leaders of Hoshangabad unit of BJP.

Several leaders from Bhopal too registered complaint to Singh about the activities of party organisation. Singh has urged organisational general secretary Suhas Bhagat to discuss the matter with party workers and key leaders and get the problems rectified.