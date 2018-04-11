Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan unveils veteran journalist’s book ‘Khabarnavisi’

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan launched the book ‘Khabarnavisi’ written by Rajesh Sirothia at Samanvay Bhawan on Tuesday. “To raise public issues through reports is the base of reporting,” said CM while greeting Rajesh for his efforts to write the book.

Padmshree Journalist Vijaydutt Shreedhar appreciated the content of book. He added, the book contains the experience of thirty years of journalism of Sirothia. MP Assembly Speaker Dr Seethasharan Sharma, Minister of Public Relations Dr Narottam Mishra and others were also present at the ceremony.

To highlight mistakes is the main job of the journalist says CM at the felicitation function

CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Tuesday felicitated 30 journalists for their work in 2015-2016 at national, state and regional level. In his address he said “Journalism is a challenging job as their main job is to highlight mistakes. This puts their life at risk at times.”

He announced several sops for the journalists which includes 5 per cent subsidy on the housing loan interest, a hike in health from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh and compensation for camera damage from Rs 25,000 Rs50,000.

“Madhya Pradesh government felicitates such journalists who work cautiously and actively in bringing out the truth,” he added. Public Relation minister Dr Narottam Mishra in his address said, “A journalist has to be cautious there are challenges at every step. State government felicitates such journalists.”