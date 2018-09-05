Bhopal: CM samadhan forces HED to wake up from slumber

Bhopal: Close on the heels of CM samadhan, in which all cases related to CM Helpline would be reviewed by the CM, MP Higher education department woke up from its slumber during a video conference organised by the commissioner with additional directors and principals of the colleges on last day of previous month.

Commissioner was told that overall 1227 complaints were lying pending against universities as on August 20 while 725 complaints remained pending related to colleges across the state at various levels at CM Helpline.

Commissioner became upset over the number of pending complaints fearing that during the CM’s review the focus would remain on cases pending for more than 300 days. All the while complainants have been clinging on the hope that their plaints will be resolved. Hardly do they know that their complaints have been languishing due to reasons unknown for a long time.

The plight of complainants who approach CM Helpline against universities could be understood by the fact that about 82 complaints have remained unattended for quite long time. Even if it is for CM samadhan’s sake commissioner ended up issuing stern warning to the officials concerned.

This was a serious lapse on part of the officials dealing with complaints specially lodged at CM Helpline. It also shows the callous attitude of the officials that did not even attend the complaints.

The minutes of video conference that were released on Tuesday showed that many complaints remain unattended. Overall 82 complaints were unattended as on August 3, out of which most of them were against the universities.

Commissioner has instructed that all complaints should be resolved in the prescribed time limit. He also ordered that unclear, ambiguous and futuristic comments should be avoided while making remarks during resolution of complaints. If the complaint is related to another department then it should be transferred without any delay. CM samadhan is scheduled later this month.