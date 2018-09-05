Bhopal: CM launches state-wide traffic awareness, road safety & rules adherence campaign

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a state-wide traffic awareness, road safety and traffic rules adherence campaign from Bhopal on Tuesday. Those who obey traffic rules will be honoured while violators will be counseled to follow the rules during this campaign. Chouhan formally launched the campaign at Roshanpura square and honoured the riders of motorcycles who were wearing helmets and car drivers wearing their seat belts. He advised the riders who were not wearing helmets and seat belts and made them pledge to follow traffic rules.

CM praised the traffic police for having taken the unique initiative. He said that most of the road accidents occur due to non-adherence to traffic rules, drunken driving and people not wearing helmets. Chouhan appealed to the citizens to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers and advise their children also to wear helmets and follow traffic rules.

He said that the life of youth is not just valuable for their families but also for the state. Their security is must under all circumstances. It is not right to be negligent towards life. Director General of Police RK Shukla, Bhopal Division Commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat, senior police officials besides members of NCC and voluntary organizations were present during the programme.