Bhopal: CM launches blitzkrieg; Scindia visits narrow bylanes

Bhopal: In a last ditch effort to wrest Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly constituencies from the Congress, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spent a better part of the day on Wednesday in the two areas. He addressed public meetings and performed a road show in Mungaoli, seeking votes for the BJP candidate Baisaheb Yadav.

Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia too is not leaving any stone unturned. Besides the star campaigner, he is also the Congress party’s chief strategist. On Wednesday, he went from street to street urging people to press the ‘Panja’ button.

Campaigning will end in both the constituencies at 5 pm on Thursday. On the last day, Scindia plans to hold rallies in both the constituencies as his supporters make an all-out effort to mobilise a respectable crowd for the events.

Interestingly, the public meetings of only Scindia and Chouhan are drawing crowd. The BJP ministers and Congress leaders other than Scindia have to remain content with addressing only street-corner meetings.

The ministers and other leaders have been asked to concentrate on areas where there is sizeable presence of the members of their respective communities. Since both the key candidates in Mungaoli are Yadavs, the votes of the community are bound to get divided. As such, it is the other communities that will decide the winner. Both the parties are focussing on Jain community. Jain leaders have been deployed for wooing the voters of the community.

Initially, the BJP believed that winning Kolaras would be easier for it. But now its focus has shifted to Mungaoli as it feels that the caste equations are not in its favour in the other constituency. In Kolaras, the Congress candidate is a Yadav and hence the party is confident that it would reap a rich harvest of votes from the Yadav-dominated villages. The Jatavs too seem to be backing the Congress. The BJP is banking on Kirars, Lodhis and Saharia tribals.

On the face of it, both Chouhan and Scindia are seeking votes in the name of development but in reality, the poll strategy of both is centred on the caste equations.